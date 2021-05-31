Avoid transportation, heat issues for cows during early pregnancy

Pregnancy diagnosis

Currently there are three options available for pregnancy diagnosis: transrectal palpation, transrectal ultrasound and a blood test. Obviously, a blood test is the least invasive method, but results are not immediate, and that may not be practical for producers wanting to sort females on pregnancy check day. Transrectal palpation and transrectal ultrasound allow for immediate results but pose a greater risk for early pregnancy loss and can vary greatly based on stage of pregnancy and skill of the technician. Additional research conducted at Colorado State University found that transrectal palpation between days 42 and 74 had greater fetal losses (2.68% vs. 1.38%) than transrectal ultrasound, and that heifers evaluated by inexperienced technicians had greater fetal losses than those evaluated by experienced technicians (2.07% vs 1.06%). It was also found that heifers evaluated prior to 53 days had nearly a threefold increase in pregnancy loss than those evaluated after 53 days of pregnancy (3.46% vs 1.26%). While an experienced technician can determine pregnancy by transrectal ultrasound as early as 25 to 30 days or by transrectal palpation by 35 to 45 days, pregnancy diagnosis prior to 40 to 50 days of pregnancy carries an increased risk of disturbing those fragile early stages of development.