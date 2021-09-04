Alternative crops provide grower options

Prices collapsed after a high run-up that ended in 2013, and guar lost traction among other products, Trostle said. There is still some organic production of guar in Texas, but it was not contracted in Texas for 2021.

Black-eyed peas

Black-eyed peas and beans average 30,000 to 40,000 acres, but the crop turned out to be a good opportunity for growers south of Lubbock, Trostle said.

A hailstorm in June devastated tens of thousands of cotton acres past the window to replant, he said. Black-eyed peas were an option for any grower with experience, as supply and demand economics worked in their favor.

California’s vegetable crops, including peas and beans, suffered heavily due to drought and water restrictions, which left a supply void filled by Texas growers, Trostle said.

Seed and buyer contracts were readily available to growers with experience with peas, he said.

Future looks bright

Trostle said he expects a continued evolution in the future for alternative crops in Texas and beyond. The American Society of Agronomy has recently added balanced nutrition in foods to its standards related to food supplies and security.