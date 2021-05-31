AgriLife presents ‘Kids & Kows & More’ drive-thru event in El Paso

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be presenting the annual El Paso Kids & Kows & More agricultural education event for youth in a drive-thru format this year.

This is the 28th year of the event in El Paso, but the first year it has been offered as a drive-thru activity. The dates are June 24-26 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Drive.

The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to noon all three days.

“The goal is to help students and their parents have a better understanding of where their food and fiber comes from,” said Felicia Martinez, AgriLife Extension 4-H agent, El Paso County. “There will be 12 agricultural presentations, including ones on pecans, cotton, livestock, a mobile dairy and vegetables from our very own Texas master gardeners.”

Martinez said participants will be given a QR code upon arrival to access an app that will provide additional information about the 12 stops along the tour. Every vehicle will receive a goodie bag, and milk and cookies will be provided for everyone who attends.

For more information about the Kids & Kows & More program, contact Sandra Pierce, director of Kids & Kows & More, El Paso, at spierce@ag.tamu.edu or 915-872-8791.