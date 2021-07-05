AgriLife offers ‘Generation Next’ course for new landowners

Clayton said participants should plan to spend about two hours per week on the lesson and activities.

“The activities will ultimately build a useful business plan for your operation,” she said.

Past participants have said the course is easy to follow and that the presentations were informative and professional.

A program graduate commented, “Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch is a must-do for anyone who owns or will inherit the family farm/ranch or is considering buying their ‘little piece of heaven.’ The lessons helped me and my sister get organized and set goals as my father transitions into retirement. The three of us have talked for hours and hours about so many things, and my father is excited to help us learn what we need to know as we take our turn.”

Clayton said many of the people who have taken the course say they have received so much information beneficial to running a ranch, including “a lot they didn’t even know they should know.”

For more information, contact Clayton at 361-265-9203.