2022 Census of Agriculture now underway

DES MOINES, Iowa — At the end of November, the USDA mailed survey codes to all known agriculture producers with an invitation to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov.

The 2022 Census of Agriculture will be mailed in phases, with paper questionnaires following in mid-December, according to a USDA news release. Producers need only respond once, whether securely online or by mail. All responses are due Feb. 6, 2023.

Farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural products in 2022, are included in the ag census.

“The 2022 Census of Agriculture is a powerful voice for American agriculture. The information gathered through the ag census influences policy decisions that will have a tremendous impact on ag producers and their communities for years to come,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Collected since 1840 and now conducted every five years by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, the Census of Agriculture is a complete picture of American agriculture today. It highlights land use and ownership, producer characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures, among other topics.

Changes to the 2022 questionnaire include new questions about the use of precision agriculture, hemp production, hair sheep and updates to internet access questions.

Responding to the Census of Agriculture is required by law. The same law requires NASS to keep all information confidential. NASS will release the results of the ag census in early 2024.