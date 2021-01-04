Aggies develop sanitary, hands-free door opener

Texas A&M students Austin Burt and Jorge Arroyo were on their way to Port Aransas for a fishing trip in May when they noticed a problem when stopping at gas stations: opening restroom doors with their hands was not sanitary.

“We just thought of the idea that we should be able to use our foot leaving the restroom directly after washing our hands,” Burt said.

Soon after their trip, Burt and Arroyo began exploring solutions. Seven months later, they, along with A&M student Jack Cooper, created SanitaryPull, a hands-free door opener.

“The purpose of our product is to allow businesses and customers who are dining out or coming through traditional retail chains to be able to use the restroom or go through the entrance without contaminating their hands and be able to use their foot to properly open the door and reduce contact points in places of business,” Cooper said.

The curved product allows a person to use the top of their foot to open a door with ease.

After coming up with the idea, the group found few similar products.