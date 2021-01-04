Aggies develop sanitary, hands-free door opener

Texas A&M students Austin Burt and Jorge Arroyo were on their way to Port Aransas for a fishing trip in May when they noticed a problem when stopping at gas stations: opening restroom doors with their hands was not sanitary.
“We just thought of the idea that we should be able to use our foot leaving the restroom directly after washing our hands,” Burt said.
Soon after their trip, Burt and Arroyo began exploring solutions. Seven months later, they, along with A&M student Jack Cooper, created SanitaryPull, a hands-free door opener.
“The purpose of our product is to allow businesses and customers who are dining out or coming through traditional retail chains to be able to use the restroom or go through the entrance without contaminating their hands and be able to use their foot to properly open the door and reduce contact points in places of business,” Cooper said.
The curved product allows a person to use the top of their foot to open a door with ease.
After coming up with the idea, the group found few similar products.
“It was kind of surreal all the research we found and all the studies done,” Burt said. “It was almost a no-brainer that we needed to make a product that was somehow more user-friendly than the ones that were being offered.”
A design for the product was finished in June. Later that month, the group got a provisional patent and began the manufacturing process. It took several months for the group to get on the market, but SanitaryPull went on sale at the beginning of December on the group’s website and Amazon.
“I think we all kind of sat back for at least five minutes and soaked it in, which was nice,” Burt said. “We haven’t really done that in the past seven months.”
Cooper said SanitaryPull’s products can be found in some area restaurants, including Napa Flats, The Stella Southern Café and Harvey Washbangers. He said they’ve sold products to businesses in multiple states.
“It’s starting to take off, and it’s obviously getting the ball rolling,” Cooper said. “It’s been almost a snowball effect and so it’s been pretty exciting.”
In the summer, the group worked out of Burt’s parents’ garage in Boerne. When they returned to A&M for the fall semester, they found a warehouse in west Bryan to set up shop.
Managing schoolwork and running a full-time business has been a new endeavor for Arroyo, Burt and Cooper. Arroyo said the group gets to the warehouse mid-morning, only taking breaks from work to attend class and do assignments. Having the ability to attend class virtually has allowed the group to take care of schoolwork and their business effectively.
“If we were going to campus twice a day, it wouldn’t be worth the commute,” Cooper said. “Being online has really helped us and allowed us to get away and actually do it instead of being tied up and obligated to be on campus for a few hours a day. We can tune into a Zoom meeting and within five minutes we’re back to work.”
Arroyo and Cooper expect to graduate from A&M in May and both said they hope to pursue their business full-time afterward.
“Obviously we’ll see where it goes, but as of right now it’s been exciting to have your own business and not be working for someone else,” Cooper said. “We’ll see where it takes us.”
For now, Arroyo said the group is excited with what the new year will bring for the business. The group hopes to target restaurants and retail stores.
“I really think it creates a safer environment,” Burt said. “Even if people don’t want to use it or don’t feel the need to use it, there is a big portion of the population that’s giving feedback on using it and appreciating establishments that do give people the option.”