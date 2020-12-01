Aggie students work on comprehensive plan for Caldwell

Because of A&M, and the school’s RELLIS campus specifically, being so close to Caldwell, Williams said officials believe the city’s 4,100-person population is going to grow in the coming years, making a comprehensive plan critical for the future.

“A lot of our infrastructure needs to be updated,” Williams explained, “and this will help us create a capital improvement program and create all these other plans and programs that we need so that we can be prepared in the future.”

Creating comprehensive plans usually includes several in-person public meetings, but the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible. Instead, students created digital activities to gather resident feedback on what they want to see in the area’s future, and a paper version of the activities that was mailed to every person in the city.

About 300 people got involved, with half participating online and the others replying by mail, Williams said.