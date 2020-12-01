Aggie students work on comprehensive plan for Caldwell

Texas A&M University students are helping the city of Caldwell set goals to live by for the next two decades.
This evening, two of the 20 master of urban planning students working on a project for the community are presenting their findings to the Caldwell City Council. Their work from this semester, which largely consists of gathering initial resident input, is one of the early phases of creating a 20-year comprehensive plan that will guide the city as it grows and will include such components as land use and transportation plans.
The effort is made possible by Texas Target Communities — a service learning program that helps small, under-resourced cities and counties with planning assistance and other similar community projects. The A&M program is a partnership between the college of architecture and the university Office of the Provost.
Texas Target Communities typically selects one main jurisdiction to work with per year, opening the door for A&M students’ work to be geared toward solving real-world challenges.
When Forrest Williams started his job as Caldwell’s community development director in February, one of the first items he was tasked with was starting a comprehensive plan. Thinking back to his time studying urban planning at A&M, Williams said he helped Caldwell apply for assistance from Texas Target Communities.
Because of A&M, and the school’s RELLIS campus specifically, being so close to Caldwell, Williams said officials believe the city’s 4,100-person population is going to grow in the coming years, making a comprehensive plan critical for the future.
“A lot of our infrastructure needs to be updated,” Williams explained, “and this will help us create a capital improvement program and create all these other plans and programs that we need so that we can be prepared in the future.”
Creating comprehensive plans usually includes several in-person public meetings, but the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible. Instead, students created digital activities to gather resident feedback on what they want to see in the area’s future, and a paper version of the activities that was mailed to every person in the city.
About 300 people got involved, with half participating online and the others replying by mail, Williams said.
Students Tristen Fisher and Madison Brossett are presenting to the council this evening. Fisher was part of the team that developed the activities for residents. The first allowed people to give feedback on different areas in the city that they like and others they feel can use improvement. The second activity was an area for residents to chat with each other about ideas they have for the community, and the last was a survey that helped students gain demographic data about participants.
Tonight’s presentation, Fisher and Brossett said, is a chance to walk the council members through the process that the students have completed so far.
Brossett said findings they will present include topics related to economic development, housing and transportation, and will highlight what the community feels is going well and what should be adjusted.
Fisher said he is grateful for the opportunity to work on a project that impacts an actual community.
“It feels like we’re a part of something real,” he said. “It’s fun doing assignments that aren’t just for a grade, and that we’re actually doing these things for a purpose, and they’re going to affect people’s lives in a positive way.”
Justin Golbabai, associate professor of the practice in the college of architecture and urban planning program, taught the class of 20 that is working on Caldwell’s comprehensive plan. He has a decade of planning experience in places including Austin and College Station, and said that the students produced professional-level work.
Before the students ever got started on the project, Texas Target Communities associate director Jaimie Hicks Masterson and program coordinator Jeewasmi Thapa were working with interns to collect data on the community. They also assembled a task force of Caldwell community members who are heavily involved in the project.
“We want it to be the most useful plan,” Masterson said, “not something that sits on a shelf, and one that all of the residents in Caldwell get behind and get excited about.”
Next semester, the students will continue the work to further develop the comprehensive plan. The students are in their second and final year of their programs, but when they graduate next year the work will be completed by the task force, the city, Texas Target Communities and interns. Masterson said the goal is for the city to adopt the comprehensive plan by December 2021.
This semester and today’s council meeting is the beginning, Thapa said, and there will be several more opportunities for community members to get involved in the comprehensive planning process.
“This is just the start of the conversation,” she said.
For information on how to join the 6:15 p.m. virtual council meeting, visit caldwelltx.gov/events/joint-workshop.
To learn more about the comprehensive planning project, go to caldwelltx.gov/cmp.
