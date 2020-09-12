Aggie receives grant to study armyworm mitigation

Texas A&M graduate student Ashley Tessnow recently received a research grant to study how to mitigate fall armyworm populations in Texas and the central United States.
The grant, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture is worth $51,574.
Tessnow, a doctoral candidate in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences department of entomology, said armyworms have been a pest to agriculture producers in the central U.S. for years, and experts still don’t have a deep understanding of them.
“There have been increased occurrences of major armyworm outbreaks over the past few years,” Tessnow said in a release. “And armyworms have also made it into news because they were introduced to Africa, Asia and Australia. With this increased attention, we have come to realize how little we actually know about them.”
Fall armyworms are green, brown or black and can be identified by the white inverted Y on their heads. When mature, they can grow up to an inch in length. Armyworms spend winters in south Texas and then migrate north through the central U.S. and into Canada annually. Fall armyworms migrate as moths, but it’s the caterpillars that are destructive to a wide range of crops, including corn.
Tessnow’s focus will be identifying genomic differences in fall armyworm populations in Texas and beyond, which she hopes will then help producers fight the pest more effectively and efficiently. Tessnow is interested in studying two distinct strains — the C-strain, originally named for its prevalence in corn fields, and the R-strain, named for its identification in rice fields — of fall armyworms as they migrate northward throughout annual growing seasons.
Tessnow said this project will help develop new genomic tools to effectively control fall armyworm infestations based on the strains present. These tools could help identify new approaches to effectively manage each strain separately or together in fields and/or hybrid strains that emerge during the armyworms’ annual migration.
“We’ll be looking at genetic differences between these strains and any instances of hybridization as the moths migrate from south to north every year,” she said. “We have preliminary data that shows the same populations of armyworms can be found from Weslaco to Minnesota, but we want to study the genomic structure and how these strains differ.
“When collecting moths in corn and sorghum fields, which are expected to be primarily comprised of C-strain fall armyworms, we’ve found there is actually an even mix of both strains. So, we want to understand the relationship between strains, what is causing them to be genetically distinct, and look for patterns of hybridization. We know hybridization occurs between strains at relatively low rates, but we don’t know how this may affect the fall armyworm’s susceptibility to insecticides, including Bt crops.”
Tessnow said her research will focus on two objectives. First, Tessnow said she hopes to identify the small differences in the DNA of moths collected from five locations. Tessnow’s second objective is to develop a polymerase chain reaction-based genotyping assay that would allow producers or crop consultants to differentiate between the two fall armyworm strains quickly.
“We’re most interested in the prevalence of these two strains in the field and what crops they prefer,” Tessnow said. “But I am also curious how the misconception that all fall armyworms in a field are the same strain might be affecting mitigation programs for this pest. Knowing which armyworm strain we’re dealing with, and how common it is to have both strains present at specific locations, could impact the effectiveness of treating those crops for fall armyworms.”
