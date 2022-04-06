Aggie Family Weekend to host over 10,000 students and their families

Aggie Family Weekend is upon Bryan-College Station, where Texas A&M students and their families can attend multiple events starting Thursday through Sunday to celebrate student achievement in academics, extracurricular activities and sports.

“Family weekend is always an exciting time, and this year we have a great mix of returning and new events,” said Libby Daggers, A&M director for New Student and Family Programs. “With so much happening on campus and in the Bryan-College Station community, there is a lot to offer our families.”

The weekend event was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Aggies are ready to be back and celebrate with their families, Daggers said.

Family Weekend, or some form of it, has existed at Texas A&M University since 1919, according to Mariah Patrick, a communications specialist for New Student and Family Programs.

“It is part of a long-standing tradition that gives students an opportunity to express their gratitude to those who have impacted their lives,” Patrick said.

The Aggie Ring Day ceremony will kick off the weekend Thursday and Friday, where over 6,500 rings will be distributed to students. Other Friday events include: Corps of Cadets Unit Awards and Review at Simpson Drill Field at 6 p.m.; Fish Fest, a freshman class tradition with food and entertainment at 6:25 p.m.; A&M vs. Kentucky baseball game at Blue Bell Park at 6:30 p.m.; and a Family Weekend yell practice on Kyle Field at 10 p.m.

Patrick said more than 10,000 students and their families will be in attendance during the weekend.

Some of the Saturday events include: men’s golf hosting the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club; Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market in Downtown Bryan at 8 a.m.; the 37th Rock the CASA 5K Run to raise money for Voices for Children at Kappa Alpha Theta at 8 a.m.; the Aggie Band awards ceremony will take place at Rudder Auditorium at 8:30 a.m.

Additional Saturday events include the Black Aggie Family BBQ at Lincoln Recreation Center, hosted by the Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee and the Black Student Alliance Council, at 1 p.m.; the Un Fin De Semana Con Su Aggie will be hosted by the Hispanic Presidents' Council at Rudder Tower at 1 p.m.; the Lavender Graduation Celebration, which is sponsored by the LGBTQ+ Pride Center, is at 6 p.m. at Rudder Theatre.

The Aggie football team's spring game is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field, with a Professional Bull Riders Boot Barn Classic, featuring the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, at 8 p.m. in Reed Arena.

The Gladiator Dash 5K Mud Run, which raises money for Still Creek Ranch, a local boys and girls home, kicks off Sunday's activities at 8 a.m. in Bryan. An Aggies and Mentors End of Year Banquet for former and current students to network is at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Student Center, while the softball team faces Louisiana State at noon at Davis Diamond Stadium.

The Corps of Cadets also will take part in several activities, including performances by the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, Ross Volunteer Company and Fish Drill Team. There also will be live music performances from The Front Porch at the Green in Century Square at 7 p.m. Saturday as well as during Sunday Sounds.

“Family Weekend is a time for parents and family members to visit their students on campus and get a glimpse at their student’s life here at Texas A&M. For family members that are not former students, or that may not be familiar with our traditions, it is a chance for them to learn more and catch a bit of Aggie Spirit,” Patrick said. “Our hope is that students have the chance to show their appreciation for their families during Family Weekend. There are many events built for families to attend and enjoy together. This weekend is dedicated to the Aggie Family and everything they do for the University and its students, current or former.”

For the full lineup of Family Weekend events, visit familyweekend.tamu.edu/events to purchase tickets or RSVP.

