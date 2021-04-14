 Skip to main content
Aggie Dance Team wins two titles at national competition
The Aggie Dance Team won two titles at the College Classic National Invitational last weekend in Orlando, Florida.

The Aggie Dance Team won the Division 1A Jazz category with a score of 93.34 and the Division I Team routine with a score of 93.02. The team was also named "The Battle" winner for their performance in the Jazz routine.

"This is a huge accomplishment for the Aggie Dance Team and Texas A&M. They danced their hearts out and it showed on the dance floor," said Amy Liefer, the Aggie Dance Team coach, in a release. "Their commitment to each other and the work they put in was extremely clear in their five performances throughout the competition. We worked extremely hard the last four and a half months to get to where we are, and are extremely proud of our results this past weekend. We swept the competition and to also have bragging rights on winning the D1 battle for all routine categories is a nice touch."

