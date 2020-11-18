Aggie Century Tree Project founder Andy Duffie dies

Andy Duffie, a College Station resident and a member of Texas A&M's Class of 1978 who founded the Aggie Century Tree Project, died on Sunday at age 64.

Duffie started the project in 2010 with the hopes of funding a $100,000 President's Endowed Scholarship. He did so by collecting over 3,000 acorns from the Century Tree, the famous live oak on A&M's campus, and then growing and selling the seedlings. Duffie reached his goal in 2012 after selling over 500 of the young trees.

The first scholarship from the project was awarded in August 2014. Each year, the project awards an A&M student a $4,000 to $5,000 scholarship, which comes from the investment earnings of the permanent endowment.

The project has since funded the Century Tree President's Endowed Scholarship, a Sul Ross scholarship and several Aggie Ring scholarships.

A Vernon native, Duffie was a member of the Corps of Cadets' Company M-1 and the Ross Volunteers. As an upperclassman, he advanced to Corps staff, where he served as Corps adjutant and was elected senior class president of the Class of 1978.