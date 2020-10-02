Aggie ACHIEVE program receives $2.2 million grant

“We’re still relatively new. It’s only our second year, but I hope that this grant will just be like a catalyst for even bigger things in the future,” Gilson said. “To see that investment, both the monetary investment as well as the acknowledgement, like, ‘Hey, we want you to keep doing what you’re doing,’ is really inspiring.”

With the grant, she said, the program team hopes to expand its capacity on campus, establish more partnerships with community businesses, provide free professional development for teachers at public schools in the state and expand programs like Aggie ACHIEVE.

The professional development, Gilson said, would be less about how to prepare students to get into Aggie ACHIEVE specifically and more how to help prepare them for success after high school and be a competitive applicant if they want to enroll in Aggie ACHIEVE or a similar program at another university.

Gilson said her goal in establishing community partnerships is that local business owners will see the value in hiring Aggie ACHIEVE students and, in general, people with disabilities.

“It’s not an act of charity; it’s not something to do for tax purposes,” she said. “It is because it’s good for business, and that’s a really strong case that we want to make to them.”