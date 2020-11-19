Active COVID-19 cases top 900 in Brazos County; 61 new cases reported Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The county has recorded 8,864 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 922 were considered active Thursday, an increase of 31 from Wednesday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,858 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 30 from the day before.
Officials said 49% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people ages 18 to 24.
On Monday, Texas A&M officials encouraged all students to get a free COVID-19 test this week. Testing is available at eight on-campus locations for A&M students, faculty and staff members, but anyone in the community can get a free test at one of three kiosks on the A&M campus.
Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.15% on Thursday. Health officials said 96,867 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Thirty-three Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Thursday, three fewer than Wednesday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 83%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 72% on Thursday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,415 total probable cases. Of those, 230 were considered active, and 1,185 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 84 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
