Active COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 in Brazos County; 52 new cases reported Monday

Active COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,000 again as Brazos County health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county has recorded 9,157 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Of those, Brazos County health officials said 1,011 were considered active Monday, an increase of 12 from Sunday’s total. This is the first time the county has had over 1,000 active cases since Sept. 15. The county’s highest number of active cases was recorded July 8 at 1,327.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,062 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 40 from the day before.

Officials said 54% of the new cases reported Monday were among people ages 18 to 24.

Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.36% on Monday. Health officials said 97,825 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.