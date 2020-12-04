Active COVID-19 cases decrease as Brazos County reports 52 new positive tests Friday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County decreased Friday as health officials reported 52 new cases of COVID-19.
The county has recorded 9,794 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 850 remained active Friday, a decrease of 28 from Thursday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,852 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 80 from the day before.
Officials said 33% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-one Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, which is six fewer than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 78%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 75% occupancy on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.6% on Friday. Health officials said 102,148 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 75 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 1,737 total probable cases. Of those, 289 were considered active, and 1,448 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 92 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
