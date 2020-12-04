 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Active COVID-19 cases decrease as Brazos County reports 52 new positive tests Friday
0 comments
breaking top story

Active COVID-19 cases decrease as Brazos County reports 52 new positive tests Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County decreased Friday as health officials reported 52 new cases of COVID-19.

The county has recorded 9,794 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 850 remained active Friday, a decrease of 28 from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,852 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 80 from the day before.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officials said 33% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Twenty-one Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, which is six fewer than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 78%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 75% occupancy on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.6% on Friday. Health officials said 102,148 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 75 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 1,737 total probable cases. Of those, 289 were considered active, and 1,448 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 92 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December
Texas A&M

Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young said that under Provost Carol Fierke’s leadership, A&M’s four-year graduation rate has risen by 5.6% to 60.6%. “I thank Provost Fierke for her continual display of the Aggie core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service,” Young said. 

Aggie students work on comprehensive plan for Caldwell
Latest Headlines

Aggie students work on comprehensive plan for Caldwell

This evening, two of the 20 master of urban planning students working on a project for the community are presenting their findings to the Caldwell City Council. Their work from this semester, which largely consists of gathering initial resident input, is one of the early phases of creating a 20-year comprehensive plan that will guide the city as it grows and will include such components as land use and transportation plans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert