Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise Tuesday in Brazos County

Eleven Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized on Tuesday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 68%, and intensive care units were at 62% capacity on Tuesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 162 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Tuesday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were 10 ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 57 ventilators available, with 25 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

To date, 60 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

Free COVID-19 testing is available through Saturday at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Bryan. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available.

The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The church is at 1212 Lucky St.

• Burleson County reports 358 cases. Of those, 38 are active. Six have died.