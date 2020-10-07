Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise Tuesday in Brazos County

Active COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Brazos County on Tuesday, with health officials confirming 39 new cases.
The county now has recorded 6,725 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 603 were considered active on Tuesday, an increase of 19 from Monday’s total.
Before Sunday, the number of active cases in the county had been falling from 678 on Sept. 26.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,062 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 20 from the day before.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 812 total probable cases. Of those, 162 were considered active, and 650 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Of the 39 new cases reported Tuesday, health district officials said 35.9% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.98% on Tuesday.
Health officials said 74,866 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Eleven Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized on Tuesday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 68%, and intensive care units were at 62% capacity on Tuesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 162 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Tuesday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were 10 ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 57 ventilators available, with 25 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
To date, 60 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing is available through Saturday at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Bryan. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available.
The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The church is at 1212 Lucky St.
Brazos Valley
• Burleson County reports 358 cases. Of those, 38 are active. Six have died.
• Grimes County reports 1,098 cases, according to the DSHS. At least 479 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 33 who have died in Grimes County, at least 21 of whom are connected to the TDCJ. There are 43 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County has 268 cases. Officials said 43 of those are active. Six people have died.
• Madison County reports 733 cases, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 19 active cases, while six have died.
• The DSHS reports 511 cases. Six have died in the county. State officials said there are no active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 333 cases with 48 that are active. DSHS officials said four have died.
• Washington County is reporting 652 cases. Of those, 35 are active. Forty-eight have died.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 3,872 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 779,435 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Tuesday, there were 3,394 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.8% of hospital beds.
State officials said 16,111 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 78 more than Monday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. There are now 8,642 total cases. Of those, 439 are active and 8,084 have recovered.
Officials said 47 people are hospitalized, and 40 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 119 who have died.
