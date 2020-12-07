Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Brazos County; 25 new cases reported Monday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to decrease Monday as health officials reported 25 new cases of COVID-19.

It is the fewest number of single-day new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County since Oct. 28.

The county has recorded 9,900 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 743 remained active Monday, a decrease of 27 from Sunday’s total.

Brazos County Health District officials said 9,061 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 52 from the day before.

Officials said 48% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Twenty-one Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Monday, which is one fewer than Sunday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 82%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 63% occupancy on Sunday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

