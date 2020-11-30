Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop as Brazos County reports 72 new cases Monday

Active COVID-19 cases continued to drop in Brazos County on Monday as health officials reported 72 new cases.

The county has recorded 9,501 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 826 remained active Monday, a decrease of 19 from Sunday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,588 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 91 from the day before.

Officials said 56% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Twenty-nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Monday, three fewer than Sunday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 71%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 63% on Sunday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.57% on Monday. Health officials said 99,314 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.