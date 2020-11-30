Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop as Brazos County reports 72 new cases Monday

Active COVID-19 cases continued to drop in Brazos County on Monday as health officials reported 72 new cases.
The county has recorded 9,501 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 826 remained active Monday, a decrease of 19 from Sunday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,588 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 91 from the day before.
Officials said 56% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Monday, three fewer than Sunday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 71%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 63% on Sunday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.57% on Monday. Health officials said 99,314 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There was one new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 1,593 total probable cases. Of those, 226 were considered active, and 1,367 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 87 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Free testing will be available at three locations in Bryan-College Station Monday through Thursday this week.
• The Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday
• Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday
• Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
All three sites offer drive-thru options.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required to get tested. No appointment is needed, but people can register up to 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
Those getting tested do not need to be a Brazos County resident, but a picture ID is required.
The test is an oral swab; people are asked not to eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested. The results will be sent via text message or email two to three days after the test is performed.
