Active cases continue to rise; Brazos County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as the number of active cases continue to climb and reach all-time highs.

The county has recorded 11,340 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,366 remained active Tuesday, an increase of four from Monday’s total, which is an all-time high in Brazos County.

Brazos County health officials said 9,844 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, 72 more than the day before.

Officials said 52% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

There were 15 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,111 total probable cases. Of those, 255 were considered active, and 1,856 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.