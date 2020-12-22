Active cases continue to rise; Brazos County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as the number of active cases continue to climb and reach all-time highs.
The county has recorded 11,340 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,366 remained active Tuesday, an increase of four from Monday’s total, which is an all-time high in Brazos County.
Brazos County health officials said 9,844 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, 72 more than the day before.
Officials said 52% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
There were 15 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,111 total probable cases. Of those, 255 were considered active, and 1,856 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Forty-one Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, which is the same as Monday’s total. Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 83%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 81% full. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.4% on Tuesday. Health officials said 120,698 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
To date, 130 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
COVID-19 tests will be available at locations in Bryan and College Station through Wednesday. In College Station, the testing site will be at Brian Bachmann Community Park on Rock Prairie Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Bryan, tests will be offered at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.