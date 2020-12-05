Active 2020 hurricane season comes to a close

As November turned to December, the 2020 hurricane season officially came to an end.
“We’re glad to see the hurricane season go, I can tell you that,” said Lance Wood, meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston office.
Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30, but the first named storm, Tropical Storm Arthur, formed in May. A storm still could develop in December, Wood said. But, citing climatology, he would not expect any December storm to impact the United States or move into the Gulf of Mexico.
This year, the season was the most active on record with 30 named storms, with 12 making landfall and six becoming a Category 3 hurricane or higher. The previous record for most active season was 2005, which had 28 named storms, including hurricanes Katrina and Rita. In both seasons, the National Hurricane Center exhausted the traditional 21-name naming system and had to move into the Greek alphabet to name storms.
“The most unusual aspect was the number of storms,” State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said Nov. 30. “They started out being relatively weak storms. It took a while before we got a major hurricane, but we managed to end the season with some of the strongest hurricanes happening in November.”
A Category 3 hurricane or stronger is classified as a major hurricane. Typically the strongest storms form near the peak of the season in August and September, Nielsen-Gammon said, with strong storms in October or November less common.
“We’ve had really active seasons before, like 2005, but a lot of storms this year were close to the United States or close to the Caribbean nations,” Wood said. “We didn’t have a lot of storms that just stayed out in the Atlantic and didn’t affect anybody. We had a lot of storms close to land, and they developed close to land.”
It was that proximity to land and rapid intensification that made it a challenging year to warn people.
“I think pretty much the entire Gulf of Mexico and East Coast had some kind of watch this season,” Wood said. “Whether it be a tropical storm or a hurricane or a storm surge, I think the entire coastline was covered.”
The rapid intensification of the storms over a 24-hour period in their life cycle is not unusual, Nielsen-Gammon said, but it adds to the unpredictability and danger of the storms because people tend to trust observations more than forecasts.
“If the storm is presently a weak one and is forecast to intensify, that’s less alarming than a storm that’s already intense,” he said. “Since it takes, generally, several days to evacuate coastal communities along Texas, losing the ability to see the storm coming, essentially from a long distance away, makes evacuations a lot harder to pull off.”
Nielsen-Gammon said this season was also a reminder that predictions about how active a season might be does not necessarily help to anticipate the impact of the season.
“We don’t have the ability to say that a particular state is going to be getting multiple landfalls in a typical season because the storms themselves are a bit too random for that,” he said. “But this season we’ve been reminded that it’s certainly possible for the same location to be hit by more than one hurricane in the same season, and unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot you can do about that from a planning perspective because it’s always going to be fairly rare that you get two storms hitting the same location and you really can’t rebuild from the first one in time for the second one.”
The Lake Charles area of Louisiana saw two hurricanes make landfall six weeks apart from each other, and Nicaragua saw two Category 4 hurricanes make landfall in the same 15-miles of coastline with just two weeks between the landfalls.
He emphasized that this year’s hurricane season is not an indication of how future seasons will be, but is more just an unusually active season.
“Every season is different,” he said. “If people were preparing for Hurricane Harvey, there wasn’t a Harvey, but there was a lot of other stuff. … And every hurricane season is not going to be like this one, either, so unfortunately, you have to be ready for all the possibilities — a strong storm, a storm surge, a slow-moving storm or, as in most years in any given location, nothing at all.”
