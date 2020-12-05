Active 2020 hurricane season comes to a close

“We don’t have the ability to say that a particular state is going to be getting multiple landfalls in a typical season because the storms themselves are a bit too random for that,” he said. “But this season we’ve been reminded that it’s certainly possible for the same location to be hit by more than one hurricane in the same season, and unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot you can do about that from a planning perspective because it’s always going to be fairly rare that you get two storms hitting the same location and you really can’t rebuild from the first one in time for the second one.”

The Lake Charles area of Louisiana saw two hurricanes make landfall six weeks apart from each other, and Nicaragua saw two Category 4 hurricanes make landfall in the same 15-miles of coastline with just two weeks between the landfalls.

He emphasized that this year’s hurricane season is not an indication of how future seasons will be, but is more just an unusually active season.

“Every season is different,” he said. “If people were preparing for Hurricane Harvey, there wasn’t a Harvey, but there was a lot of other stuff. … And every hurricane season is not going to be like this one, either, so unfortunately, you have to be ready for all the possibilities — a strong storm, a storm surge, a slow-moving storm or, as in most years in any given location, nothing at all.”