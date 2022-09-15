Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts presents mixed-heritage dance company

An interpretive dance investigation of renewable energy will be presented Thursday by Texas A&M's Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts.

Dancing Earth, a mixed-heritage dance company, will perform "Between Underground & Skyworld," its latest work, at 7 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium.

Tickets are $12 for the public and $5 for students, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower or online at boxoffice.tamu.edu.

The performance will use oration, dance, music and immersive media. According to an academy release, the performance "seeks to balance Indigenous Elders’ cultural teachings with the realities of a new generation struggling for survival in the apocalyptic present. The audience is invited into dreamscapes of balance and harmony and future-looking possibilities for connection and renewal."