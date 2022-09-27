Absent Brazos County commissioners hold up vote on property tax rate

Brazos County commissioners continued to delay voting on a tax rate Tuesday, as two members again failed to show up to vote.

Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford opted out of Tuesday's regular meeting that called for a vote on a property tax rate up to $0.4735 per $100 valuation. Both commissioners stated during a Monday workshop that they were in favor of a rate much less than the one proposed.

In an effort to bring everyone to a consensus, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said last week he specifically placed an action item on Tuesday’s agenda to discuss and consider the approval of a tax rate up to $0.4735.

During an Aug. 23 meeting, in a 3-2 vote, the commissioners voted on a proposed 1-cent decrease tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation, with Aldrich and Ford against. The current tax rate for the 2021 tax year is $0.4935 per $100 valuation. If they cannot vote on a rate by Oct. 21, it will automatically fall back to the no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation.

During Monday’s workshop meeting to discuss the rate, Aldrich told fellow commissioners he was comfortable with the no-new-revenue rate.

“I don’t think it will cause any short-term or long-term significant fiscal damage to Brazos County’s ability to serve its people adequately and appropriately based on what we are asking them to pay,” he said.

Peters did not relay a specific tax rate he was in favor of at the workshop because he felt that would be considered as taking a vote on the rate and in violation of the Open Meetings Act.

“I would be happy with settling at something less than the $0.4835 that was proposed,” he said Monday.

Commissioner Irma Cauley said at the workshop she wanted to hear from Aldrich and Ford on what numbers they were OK with. She made note that she was in favor of taking care of county employees in providing a budget/tax rate that would support their needs.

“I have a right to do what I think is the right thing to do,” she said. “It is right for us to take care of the employees of this county.”

Ford said at the workshop he was not OK with raising taxes 15% on Brazos County citizens if they were to approve the $0.4835 proposed tax rate. He said he was in favor of a $0.4435 rate.

Commissioner Nancy Berry was unable to attend Monday’s workshop. She said Tuesday that she had yet to watch the recorded Monday meeting; but that she was still “disappointed and frustrated” the other commissioners did not show up to negotiate a rate.

Aldrich said Tuesday that after meeting with the county auditor and budget analyst, he was still “very comfortable” with the no-new-revenue rate.

“I had an analysis done on a historical basis, how much of what is budgeted to be spent every year is not spent, and pre-COVID that amount averages about 13% of what is budgeted to spend that is not spent,” he said. “Anything above $0.4435 total tax rate, which is neutral to the homeowner, I am not going to raise the cost of living on homeowners in Brazos County in order to offset the cost of living impact on Brazos County employees. I can say that fairly because I am not participating in the 7.5% cost of living adjustment.”

The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, a total of $377 million, includes a 7.5% cost of living increase for the majority of county employees, according to Katie Conner, the Brazos County auditor and budget officer.

Ford said Tuesday he doesn’t plan on attending any meeting that calls for a vote on a tax rate that isn’t close to a number he deems feasible.

“Until they put a rate on there not higher than a rate Steve and I can live with, we are not going to be able to come back to a regularly scheduled commissioner’s court. As long as that is on the agenda, we can’t come,” he said. “This is all a part of the process to get a rate we can all agree on. By statute, the minority has a right to be heard. It is not meant to be disrespectful, bad spirited, any of those things; instead we are trying to do the business of the county, and [Aldrich and myself] feel that we don’t need to raise taxes at this time.”

Ford also noted he didn’t understand how it was possible for Peters to place a different tax rate variable on Tuesday’s agenda without the other commissioners being able to have input.

Bruce Erratt, general counselor for Brazos County, said after the meeting that all commissioners and the judge have the ability to place something on the agenda. However, the commissioners cannot label the tax rate on the agenda as a “proposed tax rate,” because they already have established one, he said.

“Somebody else could put another [tax rate] on the agenda. You’re not allowed to go over the proposed, which officially the proposed is the $0.4835,” he said Tuesday. “That is a language problem, because everybody is ‘proposing.’ It is just that the ‘proposed tax rate’ is a statutory term, and it means the rate that you will have with the amount of property tax value you have on your tax roll, is the rate necessary to reach the budget that you adopted.”

There will be no regular meeting next Tuesday because the commissioners will be at a conference.