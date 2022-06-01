Absence of polling location on Election Day raises concerns

During Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting, Wanda J. Watson, candidate for Precinct 4 Commissioner, and Ann Boney, former candidate for the same office, expressed their concerns about the absence of Galilee Baptist Church as an Election Day polling location during the May 24 runoff election.

Boney told the Commissioners Court that Galilee is a major voting location for Blacks as well as the “brown and Latino community.” Boney expressed the court did not do its “due diligence” and suggested it select five permanent polling locations that will be used in future special elections. Galilee was used as an early voting location for the runoff election, but was closed on Election Day.

With Galilee considered a prime polling site for Precinct 4, Watson said she believes its closure had a significant impact on the outcome. Senior citizens who would normally vote at the location due to its accessibility also were affected by its closure, said Watson, who was declared the winner Tuesday by four total votes, pending a possible recount.

“The fact people showed up, that they had to be redirected to other polling sites, that it’s a neighborhood location that people walk to, the fact that it was close, and the fact that in my opinion the election administrator did not have the sensitivity to understand that it’s an important part of the voting process, especially for the precinct and community, is very concerning,” Watson said.

Watson said she learned Galilee would not be open on Election Day just a few days prior. To keep the local community well-informed, Watson said more transparency is needed from local officials.

“A number of people don’t have the time or resources to constantly scroll through Google for that information,” she said. “The dilemma we face as a citizen, as a potential elected official, is how do we disseminate information to the working class of the citizenry who may not have time or access to that information?”

Darrell Booker, candidate for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, said he was at Galilee on Election Day notifying potential voters that the location was closed. Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison, who was running for Precinct 4 Commissioner against Watson, joined him. Booker relayed a story he heard while he was at other polling locations that a woman looking to vote had walked to the church.

“She was told where the other polls were, but they weren’t in walking distance and she had already walked a long way,” Booker said. “She was told I’d be coming back to give her a ride, but it was taking a little longer checking on my people. When I got back, she goes 'Well I voted in the first one and maybe that’s good enough' and she left.”

Booker said a man who spoke very little English almost went home after learning Galilee was closed, but instead he allowed Booker to drive him to the nearest polling location, Booker said.

“It did make a difference and it’s something we should never do in this democracy,” Booker said about Galilee’s closure. “If a poll is going to be open for early voting and people are accustomed to it, especially Galilee, you shouldn’t shut it down on Election Day.”

Madison, who was ahead of Watson by just one vote prior to mail-in and absentee ballots being counted, said the 125 potential voters that he counted at Galilee on Election Day should have been able to cast their votes at the location. He said nobody is taking responsibility for its closure.

“From my understanding it was the Democratic Party chairs and the Republican Party chairs that decided the polling locations,” Madison said. “Now for the world of me I don’t care who you are, I like Bryan Ballroom, but there’s no way you can have an election center there when there’s construction going on all the way around it.”

Based on early voting results, Madison said the Galilee location was his stronghold and he questioned how close the election would have been if the polling station had remained open. Madison said the Democratic Party of Brazos County played a part in its closure.

“Those people who are in those positions need to know the area,” Madison said. “To me, it just seems like the runoffs were strategically placed and it quieted a whole community. I can’t understand it. People say they want to represent the people, but they don’t want them to have a voice.”

After Amy Alge became chair of the Democratic Party of Brazos County in December she said she operated on good faith when told by the election administration that Galilee had not been used as a runoff site in the past. Alge said she does not blame the elections office for any confusion or for the closure.

“After seeing this, how upset people are, provided I’m still in this position the next time these decisions are made, I would push for Galilee to be open because this is something important to the community,” Alge said. “I hope people can take it as a learning experience, and I hope everyone’s voice will be heard on this matter.”

Records dating to 2014 show the location had been used for a special election on Election Day before, Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock said. Galilee is a prime early voting location for the county and is used during general and primary elections, Hancock said.

“When we went to vote centers in 2014, the committee decided what places would be open during a general election, a primary election, early voting and special elections,” Hancock said. “For any special election we go down to seven or eight locations."

Hancock said compared to other polling locations, Galilee displayed a smaller turnout on election days, which is why it is normally not selected for special elections. According to records, Galilee had 286 ballots cast during the 2022 general election March 1, which placed it as the eighth-lowest turnout of the 25 polling locations.

“You have to think about several things, not just the money itself, but whether or not you can find staff to adequately work that location and then to be able to pay that staff — it cost us $12 an hour for each of those workers,” Hancock said. “You have four workers there for 14 hours and then the cost of programing, delivery, set up and the rental of that location.”

Hancock said those interested in voting should take the appropriate steps when heading to the polls to make sure they not only know where to vote, but also know who is on the ballot. Locations for the runoffs were picked in January, Hancock said.

At the end of Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting, both Commissioner Irma Cauley and Commissioner Nancy Berry discussed the need for a workshop to make sure voting is easily accessible and convenient for every citizen in Brazos County.

