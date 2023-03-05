The Abrego family raised a family of Aggies, as all six of their children graduated from Texas A&M University. Now that their children are all grown up and raising families, Isidro and Edelmira Abrego get to enjoy the fruits of their labor and sacrifice.

Isidro, 76, and Edelmira, 73, are childhood sweethearts from Del Rio and will be married 51 years in April. While they didn’t attend Texas A&M themselves, they became Aggie parents through and through.

Isidro, an Army veteran, worked long hours driving trucks to and from oil well sites across Texas, while Edelmira was at home in Del Rio taking care of their children. Isidro came home when he could to visit his family, before having to leave for work in Midland or other parts of the state. Edelmira took the children to and from school, supported them with extracurriculars and anything else they needed.

“We always told them, whatever you want to do, we are there to support them,” Edelmira told The Eagle on Friday. “I would support them at home and my husband would support them by working.”

Their oldest daughter, Laura, was the first to find a love of Texas A&M after she graduated from Del Rio High School. A friend invited her to visit the campus and she knew then that was where she wanted to attend college. She graduated Class of ’96 with a degree in health and lives in Katy.

Their second oldest daughter, Imelda, also applied and was accepted to A&M, and soon after her younger brother, Isidro Jr., enrolled as well. Their fourth child, Lorena, originally planned to go to the University of Texas in Austin, but ultimately realized by having three older siblings already at the same school she would have a support system.

“I told her there were already three at A&M,” Edelmira said. “So I knew more or less the deadlines for everything and over [at UT] she was going to have to rely on herself on the deadlines and everything. And then one day she said, ‘Well I am going to go to A&M.’”

Imelda graduated Class of ‘97 with a degree in biomedical science and now lives in Seattle; Isidro Jr. graduated in 1999 with a degree in agriculture development and lives in Midlothian; and Lorena graduated in 2000 with a degree in journalism and lives in Okeechobee, Florida.

The Abrego’s fifth child, Irene, was then accepted, and not long after, their youngest child, Isaac, also followed in his older siblings’ footsteps.

“Our youngest, Isaac, is almost five years younger and he said, ‘I want to be an Aggie, too,’ and he was accepted,” Edelmira recalled. “We say we are Aggies too, but we are not by going, but what we went through, we are full Aggies. Everybody is doing well and they are where they want to be.”

Irene was a Class of ’02 graduate with a degree in anthropology and lives in Mumford. Isaac graduated in 2009 with a degree in agriculture leadership and development.

The journey to raising six kids, who all went to the same school, wasn’t an easy one as it came with a lot of sacrifice for the Aggie parents, they said.

“They are growing up so fast,” Edelmira said. “But the thing in our case, it made it a little bit harder, because we didn’t know anything about ‘Parents Weekends’ or about how to become involved, because I was always at home and my husband was working.”

Isidro said he worked 90 to 100 hours per week while sometimes living in another town so his children wouldn’t have to move and could all graduate from the same high school.

“The hardest part for me was to be driving around and living by myself, and every two weeks I would get days off. I had to drive back home and be with her and the kids,” Isidro recalled. “But the most rewarding part is that we made it and we are here, and they all got their degrees and I don’t have to work.”

His eyes filled with tears as he recalled the long days spent apart from his family, and Edelmira shared her hardest struggle was not having her husband with her every day. But she said she is grateful because it all paid off.

“I remind my husband about the car he still has parked outside, that he drove it all those years and he still has it,” Edelmira said. “That car came to A&M so many times. There were times that I had to stay at the house to take care of the kids that were in school to bring them back to school, and he would come and leave them and take them to school.”

She recalled one day when the younger kids were with her, and Laura was moving out from the dorms at the end of the semester and Isidro was working in Midland.

“They had to be out by a certain day and time for the summer,” she said. “My husband would come after working so many hours during the week from Midland all the way over to College Station to pick her up, then take her to Del Rio, and then head back to Midland to go back to work again.”

The car was a beige 1978 Pontiac Catalina, and Isidro said once Lorena started at A&M, he had it painted maroon and placed “Aggie parents” on the back windshield. They still drive it to this day.

The Aggie parents currently live with Isaac in College Station and are helping take care of his children, and officially get to enjoy A&M in person as their adult children take them on trips to reminisce at the school, visit the Century Tree and many other traditions.

The Abregos have 13 grandchildren and hope they become Aggies as well, but will support their grandchildren’s choice of school regardless.