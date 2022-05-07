Young entrepreneurs bring big ideas to McFerrin Center's Texas High School Challenge

More than 100 high school students representing 20 high schools and 18 cities across the state brought their ideas to College Station to present for judges during the second annual Texas High School Ideas Challenge.

Hosted by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship, this is the second year for the challenge, but the first for it to be in person.

The 42 teams, made up of 108 students from freshmen to seniors, did not have to bring a business plan or a developed product. All they needed was an idea and a pitch explaining how it would solve a problem they identified, said Blake Petty, executive director of the McFerrin Center. Those ideas represented multiple industries. Some may be developed further, while others might remain ideas.

“Our ultimate baseline goal, if nothing else is accomplished, I want to fuel their entrepreneurial spirit; the notion that I can come up with my own ideas. I can create, I can innovate,” Petty said.

He said they confirmed the need for the opportunity with last year’s virtual challenge, but said there is “no comparison” to this year’s in-person experience.Many of the students described their time in front of the judges as nerve-wracking, but everyone expressed their thanks for the opportunity to present their ideas.

Nhi Pham, a senior from Round Rock High School, compared it to a “Shark Tank” style pitch, but said the judges were encouraging of the idea she and teammate Mallika Jade presented called Com.Post to help fight waste.

Both want to pursue a business degree in college and said the experience helps prepare them for that future.

“The reason that we want to go into business is to make an impact, so that’s kind of what Com.Post is based on,” Pham said.

Megan Reeves, executive director of business operations at Education Advanced that helped sponsor the evening’s showcase, served as a judge and said she respects any student who has the courage to stand in front of the judges and be vulnerable when presenting their ideas.

“We as adults and people that have been there and done that, you want to be very cognizant of being respectful and understand that they’re young, but at the same time give them some constructive help,” Reeves said. “Give them some guidance. And I think these young people are definitely in a position to hear that and take that and put that into works.”

Reeves and Petty both said it is reassuring to see a group of young entrepreneurs driven to share their ideas.

“We all get as much out of this as they’re probably getting out of this,” Petty said. “I’m so reassured with watching these young people with their great ideas or not-so-great ideas, but their passion to solve problems, not live with things the way they are. That’s what’s exciting.”

Abdur-Rahman Sharif, a freshman at Lasa High School in Austin, presented his Tub-to-Toilet concept that would recycle water used for showers and baths to flush toilets. It was only his second high school competition and he said he started to feel more comfortable as his pitch continued.

His older brother, Abdullah Sharif, felt the same, saying he took a different approach with his UDrive idea that would change how people experience remote control cars, and instead of going in with a memorized pitch decided to speak impromptu.

“I really got to talk about my product as like, a passionate of mine, instead of something I wrote out,” he said. “… It came from the heart, which sounds cliché.”

Shivani Dodamani, a junior at Centennial High School in Frisco, said even though the judges are not necessarily investors, they knew the pitches could win them prize money, making the experience feel a little more real.

She presented her idea HEMA with her sister Sachi, and said this year she was able to meet so many other young entrepreneurs and people willing to guide and mentor her. She and her sister participated in last year’s virtual year also, and Sachi Dodamani said they earned a second-place award but wanted to experience it in person.

Sachi Dodamani, a freshman at Centennial, presented her idea sMile, which helps prevent alcohol-related motorcyclist crashes, injuries and fatalities. She said she drew inspiration for the idea from her experiences when she lived in Bangalore, India.

“In the future, I’d really like to see this change lives,” she said. “… I really love the social aspect of this idea, and I think it’s also important to consider the social aspects, not always about the business. I want to be able to impact a life at a time.”

She called the challenge one of the best experiences a high school student can have, describing business as the “central force of any society.”

Sachi earned an honorable mention for her pitch, winning $750 during the awards reception.

A quintet of students from Elkins High School in Missouri City, near Houston, earned a $1,$1,000 third place “Crowd Fund,” or crowd choice, award for their Let’s Keep Talking idea. The idea developed by the group made up of a freshman, a sophomore and three juniors, aims to help encourage and regain social interactions that were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The youngest member of the team, Yasemin Ciftci, said she has not decided if she plans to study business in college, but said she knows the public speaking skills she has learned will help her no matter what career she decides.

“I know if it was me like a year ago, I would have been terrified to go speak in front of a room of people, and no matter what I go into, I know it’s going to really benefit me just knowing how to talk to people,” she said.

Christine Dominic, a junior on the team, said she plans on studying business in college and said the experience has helped her with the process of developing an idea and creative solutions to problems, as well as knowing how to pitch a product or concept.

Isis Ashford, Prairie View A&M graduate and co-founder of Xplosion Technologies, served as a judge and said she loved to see entrepreneurship being nurtured at the high school level.

“We started our business while we were in college, and we kind of felt like we were behind the curve,” she said, “but being in high school and having this opportunity to speak to judges and industry experts about your idea, I felt like it’s really going to help them or get them at least launchpad to roll out further and a lot faster than what they’d be able to do if they just started right after college.”

Petty said even if the students do not choose to attend Texas A&M, he wants them to know the McFerrin Center is there to support them.

“They need to know that just like there are personal trainers out there looking out for their health and counselors looking out for their mental health, you’ve got people wanting to help you learn entrepreneurship and to be more likely to succeed at business,” he said.

