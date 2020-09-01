'We feel your prayers:' More than 100 gather for victims of Sunday plane crash

Candles lit the front lawn of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house Monday night as more than 100 loved ones gathered in prayer for four people who were in a Sunday plane crash.
A senior at Texas A&M University and her parents were killed in the crash at Coulter Field in Bryan.
Bryan police on Monday identified the family as David Walker, 54, Tamara Walker, 51, and Victoria Walker, 21, all of Farmersville. Victoria Walker was a senior at Texas A&M studying management. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
A fourth person who was aboard the plane remained in critical condition Monday at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan. Friends and family members posting on social media and those who attended Monday’s prayer event identified him as Luke Armstrong, Victoria’s boyfriend, a senior at Texas A&M and member of Tau Kappa Epsilon.
People at the vigil were encouraged to sign a digital card for Luke and his family. A representative from Texas A&M outlined some of the resources, such as counseling, available to students through the university.
The event — which featured Christian worship music and prayer — included short speeches from Luke’s parents, Lisa and Bob Armstrong, and his sister Mackenzie Armstrong.
“He’s a fighter,” Mackenzie said, her voice shaking as she held back tears. “I’ve seen him. I’ve held his hand. He’s in there. He’s fighting. So please, don’t stop praying.”
Lisa Armstrong said Luke’s doctor told her that “we’re in the woods, but there’s a road ahead.” She encouraged everyone to continue praying for her son and Madeline Walker, who lost her parents and sister in the crash.
“We feel your prayers,” Lisa said. “I know I have friends who have had issues before and they said they felt my prayers and I never realized what that meant until today when we felt your prayers at the hospital as I held little Lukey’s hand.”
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
