The A&M team was the High Overall team in all six events and hit 2,888/3,000 targets, which was 18 targets better than the second-place team and 32 better than the third-place team. A&M finished first in Doubles American Skeet and Super Sporting, as well. A&M was second in Classic All Around and hit 1,437/1,500 birds, two behind the first-place CAA team and 21 birds ahead of the third-place team. A&M was also second in American Skeet and Sporting Clays. A&M was fourth in Doubles American Trap and sixth in American Trap.