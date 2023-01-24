top story Watch: Texas A&M students engineer DNA capsule to be sent into space Jan 24, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as Texas A&M students explain how they engineered a DNA capsule that will be sent into space. Soaring Phoenix performs a Lion Dance for Lunar New Year at Sbisa Dining Hall at Texas A&M on Monday. The beginning of the Lunar New Year was Sunday, Jan. 22 and it started the year of the rabbit. 0 Comments Tags Engineering Pharmacology Astronomy Astronautics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who wa… Texas A&M named top animation school in Texas, No. 2 public school nationally A&M ranked high in animation poll Watch: Texas A&M hosts Lunar New Year performance Watch now as Soaring Phoenix performs a Lion Dance for Lunar New Year at Sbisa Dining Hall at Texas A&M on Monday. The beginning of the Lu… The Eagle's 2022 All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team The future is bright in the Brazos Valley and the 25th annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team is a great indicator of that. With only five s… Lunar New Year celebration set for Monday at Sbisa Dining Hall Aggie Dining will host a Lunar New Year celebration at Sbisa Dining Hall on Monday. The event is open to the public and will feature Asian-sty… Watch Now: Related Video This Day in History: First canned beer goes on sale British scientists get front row seat as iceberg the size of London breaks off ice shelf British scientists get front row seat as iceberg the size of London breaks off ice shelf George Santos claims he survived 'assassination attempt' George Santos claims he survived 'assassination attempt' Adorable! Newborn baby rhino has a severe case of the zoomies Adorable! Newborn baby rhino has a severe case of the zoomies