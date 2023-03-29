Watch now as Texas A&M freshman cross country and track and field student-athlete Spencer Werner streaks across the field during Tuesday's A&M-Texas baseball game. Werner was later arrested and has been suspended.
Watch: Streaker invades Blue Bell Park field during Texas A&M baseball game
