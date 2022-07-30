WATCH NOW: City of College Station dedicates Caruso Court at Castlegate Park

Watch now as the city of College Station dedicates the basketball court at Castlegate Park as Caruso Court, in honor of College Station native Alex Caruso. Caruso grew up playing at the court before standout tenures at A&M Consolidated at Texas A&M. He won the 2020 NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and currently plays for the Chicago Bulls.
