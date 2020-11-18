WATCH NOW: 2020 Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony livestream
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new COVID-19 cluster at Texas A&M University was reported by officials Friday.
A Houston man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after a reported sexual assault, Texas A&M University police said.
Preparations continue for this year’s Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony, to be held in-person early Wednesday at Texas A&M University’s Bonfire Memorial with numerous COVID-19 precautions in place and a livestream link available for those wanting to participate virtually.
A Houston man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after a reported sexual assault, Texas A&M University police said.
Wearing face masks and long sleeves, more than 1,000 people formed a silent, emotional and physically distant circle of remembrance at 2:42 a.…
Ensuring that student veterans and their dependents receive the benefits they earned is the main goal for officials in the Veteran Services Of…