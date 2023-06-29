Watch now as a statue of Mary with Jesus is placed on top of dome at St. Mary’s Catholic Center’s new church.
top story editor's pick
Watch: Mary with Jesus statue placed on top of dome at St. Mary’s Catholic Center’s new church
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tracy Hammond waited hours for her turn to speak for just three minutes.
When it comes to the business of college football, one statement always rings true to former Texas A&M student Shanubh Desai, Class of 198…
When Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork began his career nearly 30 years ago as a front office intern, there was a defined set of cor…
Several Texas A&M agencies are responding to Governor Greg Abbott's disaster declaration for the city of Matador and other impacted commun…
Gov. Greg Abbott approved a record $1.19 billion in new spending for the Texas A&M University System on Monday.