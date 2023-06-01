Watch now as Texas A&M University Police Department Lt. Bobby Richardson discusses on-campus bomb threats on Thursday.
top story editor's pick
Watch: A&M UPD Lt. Bobby Richardson discusses on-campus bomb threats
Related to this story
Most Popular
Five days was long enough for Troubadour Festival organizers to announce the one-day barbecue and country music festival will return to Aggiel…
Maddie Hall was the kind of person who lit up a room and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, either.
A skyline is forming in College Station along University Drive in the Northgate corridor thanks to an influx of student-focused, high-rise hou…
Alan Sams has been promoted to be Texas A&M University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, A&M officials announced Tues…
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said he wants to see Tiger Woods and A&M standout men’s golfer Sam Bennett together for a ribbon-cutti…