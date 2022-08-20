Waller to retire after 34-year career with Texas A&M AgriLife

Mark Waller will retire Aug. 31 after a 34-year career as an agricultural economist with Texas A&M AgriLife.

Waller earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in plant and soil sciences and agricultural education from Southern Illinois University, where he also earned his master’s degree in agribusiness economics. He earned his doctoral degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois.

Waller began his academic career in 1988 as a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service grain marketing specialist in the Department of Agricultural Economics. After that, he served as professor, associate department head and AgriLife Extension program leader in the department. As associate department head-AgriLife Extension from 2005 to the present, Waller supervised between 20 and 30 specialists and program specialists and faculty members. From May 2018 through July 2021, Waller served as acting department head, providing leadership and management to advance the operations and efficacy of the department.

Waller’s applied research and support are in price analysis and risk management as well as market analysis for producers, handlers, processors and other users of wheat, corn, grain sorghum, rice, soybeans and their products.

While a grain marketing specialist, Waller served as co-director of the Master Marketer program and co-leader of the Texas Risk Management Education Program.

“Dr. Waller led our agricultural economics AgriLife Extension unit for two decades as associate department head, maintaining budgets, solving numerous personnel issues and keeping track of programming efforts of more than 20 specialists and staff across Texas,” said Parr Rosson, Ph.D., professor and former head of the Department of Agricultural Economics. “Before that, as a grain specialist, he served commodity associations and farm organizations, developing a national reputation as one of the most solid marketing specialists in the country.”

Rosson noted Waller is the consummate professional, “exhibiting loyalty, diligence and perseverance in all of his efforts.”

Waller helped develop and implement the Master Marketer Program, a nationally recognized program for aspiring commodity marketers that has served Texas and the nation.

“Perhaps Dr. Waller’s greatest professional achievement was his significant contribution to the Master Marketer program,” said Dr. Rodolfo Nayga, head of the Department of Agricultural Economics.

More than 1,600 producers and agribusiness managers have graduated from 32 Master Marketer trainings in Texas over the past 25 years, and the program has been adopted in several other states.

“It has been rewarding to work with producers who are truly interested in learning and using that knowledge to improve their management skills and economic situation,” Waller said. “There are few things more exciting than feeling that you have contributed to someone else’s success.”