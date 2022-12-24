Volunteer search for Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang called off

The search for Tanner Hoang came to an abrupt stop Saturday as law enforcement asked volunteers to cease search efforts for the Texas A&M student.

A 1:30 p.m. update on a Facebook page dedicated to finding the 22-year-old A&M senior asked that all volunteers looking for Hoang in the Austin area head home. No other update was provided before The Eagle went to print Saturday night.

Hoang disappeared Friday, Dec. 16 as his family was coming to College Station for graduation. However, Hoang was not expected to graduate and was the only one who knew that he wouldn't be going through the ceremony.

Official search updates on leads and information about Hoang’s whereabouts and potential destination were shared on a Facebook page titled Finding Tanner Hoang. As of Saturday afternoon, over 13,300 people had joined the group.

Video footage was able to capture Hoang’s car leaving a Shell gas station in Caldwell at around 12:05 p.m. on the day of Hoang’s disappearance and was headed westbound on Texas 21 toward Old Dime Box, Bastrop and Austin. From there, more video footage spotted Hoang’s car making it to 1395 U.S. Highway 290 west of Elgin later on Dec. 16.

On Thursday afternoon, Hoang’s vehicle was located unoccupied and with no sign of Hoang in a parking area in Austin near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Texas 360 and the Colorado River. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Austin police searched the general area with negative results. Austin police towed the vehicle and processed it before it was released to Hoang’s family.

Hoang’s family requested assistance in searching the area with the Texas EquuSearch team that was expected to begin Monday. Until then, Hoang’s family asked volunteers with boats to search the water on the river with a concentration around Windy Cove and the Tom Miller Dam.