Veteran Resource & Support Center gets new home on Texas A&M campus

Veterans attending Texas A&M University now have a new space to receive assistance, attend events and study.
The 10,000-square-foot Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center was unveiled to hundreds of university leaders on Monday. The center’s more than 30 employees moved into the new space on the second floor of the university's Memorial Student Center last month, leaving behind their 5,000-square-foot facility in the basement level of the building.
What was once a few hotel suites is now home to a library, a lounge, study and event space, 17 staff offices, a kitchen and more. The space includes five multifunctional monitors that can be used for presentations or serve as an electronic whiteboard that students can write on and save the materials onto a USB drive.
The facility was made possible by a $5 million donation from Don and Ellie Knauss.
Ellie Knauss told ceremony attendees that she and her husband are passionate about educational philanthropy but said it can be challenging to determine the best places to donate. She and Don Knauss were first drawn to contribute to A&M after connecting with the school when their eldest son was a student in Aggieland about a decade ago. Ellie Knauss said the relationships they formed with veterans services officials, staff and veterans themselves made the decision to donate simple.
"It’s because of you — it's because of how you make it so easy for us to support veterans," Ellie Knauss told leaders in attendance. "We jumped on that as fast as we could. Thank you for this opportunity to support these young, brave men and women who have served us."
Of the couple's donation, $1 million was retained as a facility endowment for maintenance, $1 million is being directed to an excellence fund to provide money for on-campus veteran programs, and $500,000 will be used as matching funds for new veteran scholarships.
The remainder of the funds, $2.5 million, was set aside for construction of the new center. Retired Marine Col. Jerry Smith, director of the Veteran Resource & Support Center, said that the project was completed on time and under budget.
Prior to donating, the Knausses had given more than $2 million for 28 endowed student veteran scholarships.
The Veteran Resource & Support Center is not the only place on campus for veterans to get assistance. Smith noted that officials from the Veterans Services Office, housed under the Scholarships and Financial Aid office, helps veterans and their dependents receive the benefits they earned. Though the center is separate from the Veterans Services Office, the two often work together to provide help to those who have served.
The Veteran Resource & Support Center was started in 2012, and since then the student veteran population it serves has doubled to more than 1,200 people. The center boasts a variety of programs that can help veterans transition into student life, network, find employment after graduation and more.
“This new Veteran Resource and Support Center was designed by veterans, for veterans with state of the art technology to create efficient and multifunctional space,” Smith said.
The center had humble beginnings, with employees cramming into a 1,900-square-foot facility in the John J. Koldus Building near Kyle Field before moving to the Memorial Student Center in recent years. Construction on the new facility started at the beginning of the year.
Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Donald Freeman, assistant director for the Veteran Resource & Support Center, pointed out that a state of the art facility like the one unveiled Monday has been a goal among leaders for years. Freeman was heavily involved in designing the new facility and said it is exciting to see the ideas he and others had come to life.
The new facility, Freeman said, will allow employees and veterans to "learn, grow and thrive."
Monday's celebration included a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony, a reception and tours around the new facility. Speakers at the event included a former student and veteran who received a scholarship funded by the Knausses, Texas A&M President Katherine Banks, A&M System Chancellor John Sharp and several other officials.
Don Knauss, a veteran himself, said he has always been moved by the statement on Hall of Fame baseball player Jackie Robinson’s tombstone, which reads, "A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives." It is a quote that Smith said will soon be put on a wall in the center.
"And that's what this investment is all about," Don Knauss said of the quote, "to make sure that the veterans who come through this university can have that kind of impact for years to come."