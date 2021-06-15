Veteran Resource & Support Center gets new home on Texas A&M campus

"It’s because of you — it's because of how you make it so easy for us to support veterans," Ellie Knauss told leaders in attendance. "We jumped on that as fast as we could. Thank you for this opportunity to support these young, brave men and women who have served us."

Of the couple's donation, $1 million was retained as a facility endowment for maintenance, $1 million is being directed to an excellence fund to provide money for on-campus veteran programs, and $500,000 will be used as matching funds for new veteran scholarships.

The remainder of the funds, $2.5 million, was set aside for construction of the new center. Retired Marine Col. Jerry Smith, director of the Veteran Resource & Support Center, said that the project was completed on time and under budget.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to donating, the Knausses had given more than $2 million for 28 endowed student veteran scholarships.