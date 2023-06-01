A spoofed phone call is believed to be the reason why Texas A&M officials issued two Code Maroon alerts for bomb threats at White Creek Apartments and the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility on Thursday afternoon, according to Lt. Bobby Richardson of the University Police Department.

No suspect has been arrested in the incident Richardson said wasn’t credible.

A&M sent an all clear at 2:58 p.m. after searches of the two on-campus facilities were completed and no suspicious devices were found.

At around 12:30 p.m., UPD received a call that reported bombs were placed in the White Creek Apartments and the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility, Richardson said.

The first Code Maroon was issued at 1:15 p.m. for the threat at White Creek Apartments. Residents were asked to evacuate immediately from the student housing center and others were asked to avoid the area. Richardson said the White Creek Community Center was cleared first so residents would have a place to go.

A second Code Maroon was sent at 1:59 p.m. for the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility on A&M's West Campus near the Mays Business School. A&M officials said the facility was evacuated.

Until further notice, A&M's Route 3 bus is not servicing White Creek, White Creek 2 and the Houston Building stops.

Although an investigation continues, Richardson said the way the call came in, UPD officials are confident the number was spoofed by using technology.

“This is happening across the country to not only universities, colleges, high schools and things like that,” Richardson said. “A lot of it is stemming from the new AI technology and ways to hide your phone numbers. It is on the uptick and increasing, not just here but across the country as well.”

This is the second bomb threat made at A&M in the last year. In October, a call was made to A&M’s Help Desk threatening an explosion at Kyle Field, which prompted an evacuation of A&M’s football stadium and the adjacent Bright Football Complex. No explosives were found and the case was not taken by the Brazos County District Attorney’s office because the call was made by an individual who, at the time, was a patient in a psychiatric hospital in Houston, according to police records and district attorney Jarvis Parsons.

“We’ve learned from every incident and we’re getting better and better at responding,” Richardson said, “so it has been a learning experience even though they are unfortunate and this is a waste of a lot of resources that are taken away from emergency services.”

