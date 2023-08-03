Texas A&M University officials and Kathleen McElroy reached a $1 million settlement Thursday regarding their differences in her botched hiring to become A&M’s new journalism director, according to a joint statement from both parties.

A&M leaders acknowledged there were mistakes during McElroy’s hiring process and university leadership gave a formal apology to McElroy while noting they have learned from their mistakes and will strive to ensure they are not repeated in the future.

McElroy will continue as a tenured professor at the University of Texas at Austin. She announced she had rescinded her resignation last month.

“Texas A&M University remains in my heart despite the events of the past month,” McElroy said in a statement Thursday. “I will never forget that Aggies — students, faculty members, former students and staff — voiced support for me from many sectors. I hope the resolution of my matter will reinforce A&M’s allegiance to excellence in higher education and its commitment to academic freedom and journalism.”

McElroy, A&M Class of 1981, told The Eagle on July 11 that soon after her hiring was announced on June 13 she thought A&M’s leadership was forced to listen behind the scenes to outside influences with “great concerns” on with diversity, equity and inclusion.

Two official offer letters from A&M to McElroy were shared with The Eagle by McElroy. The first was for the administrative, tenured role, which she signed on June 13. McElroy told The Eagle that university leaders came back to her with a verbal multiyear deal to become a professor of practice, but the offer was never placed into writing.

On July 7, A&M officials sent McElroy a revised offer and lowered it to a one-year deal, which A&M officials later said also included a three-year administrative offer. The second offer wasn’t signed. McElroy told The Eagle the offer was changed so much she eventually didn’t consider it legitimate anymore.

The mishandling of McElroy's hiring resulted in the resignation of A&M President M. Katherine Banks on July 20.

The day after Banks submitted her resignation, an A&M System spokesman said the A&M System's Office of General Counsel was in the early stages of an investigation, including a review of all events, communications and related documentation as well as interviews with Banks, Blanton and other key A&M officials.

During a special meeting Sunday, A&M’s Board of Regents directed general counsel to release the investigation findings of McElroy’s situation to the public. Regent Bob Albritton made the motion for the A&M System’s general counsel to complete the investigation as quickly as possible and emphasized the Regents support the release of the findings to the public.

In a press conference Wednesday, A&M’s interim president Mark Welsh said he hopes everyone at A&M would offer an apology to McElroy.

“No matter what happened, this didn’t go well,” Welsh said. “And Dr. McElroy by all accounts is an incredibly accomplished scholar, she’s an accomplished journalist and she’s a great Aggie from what I hear. I would hope she understands that we are sorry for what happened.”