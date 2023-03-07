Texas A&M Foundation President Tyson Voelkel has been selected as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Campus Muster ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. April 21 at Reed Arena in College Station, the Aggie Muster Committee announced Tuesday.

Voelkel is A&M Class of 1996 and has served as president and chief executive officer of the Texas A&M Foundation since January 2016. He is a Brenham native and fifth-generation Aggie who is also a decorated combat veteran and continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Aggie Muster is an A&M tradition in which Aggies gather in more than 300 ceremonies across the nation and around the world to honor and remember those who died during the past year.