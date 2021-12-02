Two Aggies to be honored at Silver Taps ceremony Tuesday, including student who died after Astroworld festival

Texas A&M will honor two recently deceased Aggies at a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The students who will be honored are Jeffery "Adam" Dorrow, a junior university studies in business major from New Braunfels, who died July 28; and Bharti Bhagu Shahani, a senior electronic systems engineering technology major from Houston, who died Nov. 11.

Shahani was one of nine people who died from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival concert in Houston last month. Shahani, who was set to graduate in the spring, was in critical condition at a Houston hospital for five days before passing away.

The Silver Taps ceremony, which will be in the university's Academic Plaza, will be broadcast on YouTube.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

The first Silver Taps was in 1898 after the death of the university’s president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, and it has changed little from that time. All campus flags are flown at half-staff on the day of Silver Taps, while a list of the names of those to be remembered is posted at the base of the flag pole in the Academic Plaza.