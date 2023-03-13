Members of Texas A&M’s Turkish Student Association are rallying to raise funds for disaster relief after a 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6 has now resulted in the deaths of over 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

As of Monday afternoon, the Turkish Student Association has raised over $5,865 with a goal of $20,000. Organization leaders say their plan is to donate directly through registered nonprofit organization Bridge to Turkiye, which has a goal of raising $5 million for ongoing search and rescue efforts. Those funds will then be sent to Turkish nonprofit Ahbap, a long-standing organization that has been active in the disaster area.

“It’s devastating,” said Kaan Sel, who is vice president of the Turkish Student Association and an A&M doctoral student studying computer engineering. “My parents were fine. They are from a different city. But I have so many friends who had lost their relatives and so many of my friends have relatives who lost their houses, their neighborhoods, so it has been devastating.”

In wake of the earthquake, Merve Uysal Komurlu, who is the Turkish Student Association’s president and an A&M doctoral student studying material science and engineering, said those in the Turkish Student Association wondered about the well-being of their friends and families back home and tried to contact them. Uysal Komurlu said those in the Turkish Student Association, which has around 30 members, were fortunate to not lose any relatives or friends, but some lost their homes and have since had to move to other cities.

“Even though we are far away from Turkey, our hearts are there and we want to do our best to help them because my relatives were affected deeply,” said Uysal Komurlu.

The Turkish Student Association began raising relief funds on Feb. 11 and has received support from Aggies, local churches and mosques and has held fundraisers, such as bake sales, according to Uysal Komurlu.

Sel noted how millions of people have been affected by the earthquake, but said he appreciates how people from around the world and even in College Station have united together to find ways to solve issues in areas affected by the earthquake.

“The community is coming together, so that’s very encouraging, but still we have a lot to do,” Sel said. “We can only do so much, so that’s why we are trying our best as the Turkish Student Association to add some kind of contribution to this big picture.”

Since Turkey is at the end of its winter months, Uysal Komurlu said immediate relief efforts are being used to deliver aid to citizens living on the streets and providing needs such as clean water, food, medicine, tents and health products. Sel noted the second half of the relief equation involves finding long-term solutions.

“It’s not a process that’s going to be over in 30 days or in a month or a year,” Sel said. “It’s a process over multiple years. New buildings have to be constructed for these people who lost their houses. All of this money, whatever we collect, is just a small part of what we can do to enable these kinds of services for these communities.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/aggies-helpforturkey.