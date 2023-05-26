Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Five days was long enough for Troubadour Festival organizers to announce the one-day barbecue and country music festival will return to Aggieland in 2024 after its first appearance at Aggie Park last Saturday.

Troubadour Festival will return to Aggie Park on May 18, 2024.

"Aggieland! Y'all showed up in a way beyond our wildest imagination," Troubadour Festival organizers wrote in a tweet on Sunday. "You welcomed us with open arms, and we hope y'all had a day as great as we did."

Last Saturday's festival in Aggie Park featured a lineup of 34 barbecue restaurants and eight musical artists, headlined by the band Midland. College Station’s 1775 Texas Pit BBQ, Brenham’s LJ’s BBQ and Truth BBQ, and Rockdale’s Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que were among the barbecue restaurants in attendance.