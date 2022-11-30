Three Aggies named to Texas A&M’s journalism hall of honor

Texas A&M’s Former Journalism Students Association named three inductees to its 2023 Hall of Honor class on Wednesday.

The inductees are John P. Lopez, Class of 1984; Loren Steffy, Class of 1986; and the late Kathryn Greenwade, Class of 1988. These awardees will be honored at an on-campus reception on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The Hall of Honor recognizes A&M journalists for outstanding careers in the media, as well as those whose journalism education at A&M led them to great heights in other fields. These inductees were nominated by A&M FJSA members and past Hall of Honor recipients, and selected through a vote by the A&M FJSA Board of Directors.

Lopez has covered sports in Houston for the last 33 years and is currently co-host of a daily radio show on Sports Radio 610. He was previously a columnist for the Houston Chronicle and has been recognized nationally as a broadcaster, columnist, author and podcaster. Lopez has voted for the Baseball Hall of Fame since 1999 and the Heisman Trophy since 1985.

Steffy has been a writer-at-large for Texas Monthly since 2013 and founded Stoney Creek Publishing Group in 2020. He has authored five nonfiction books. Steffy was formerly a business columnist for the Houston Chronicle and a senior writer for Bloomberg News.

Greenwade is being awarded posthumously after she passed away in February. She was vice president for communications and human resources at The Association of Former Students. Greenwade led The Association’s communications and web teams, campus programs such as the Aggie Ring Program, advocacy and legislative affairs, and human resources.