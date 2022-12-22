The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 8: A&M Regents continue to add new projects

Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Texas A&M's continued renovations, totaling in the billions of dollars, is The Eagle's No. 8 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

Texas A&M’s Board of Regents kept approving projects to allow the university system to grow in 2022.

The A&M University System currently has over $4.1 billion worth of construction projects in planning and design, construction or development at A&M's main College Station campus and across the state.

In May, the regents met in Fort Worth and approved $1.5 billion worth of proposed projects to the university system’s Fiscal Year 2023-27 Capital Plan.

Proposed projects included a visualization, fine and performing arts building worth $175 million; an addition to the clinical veterinary teaching and research complex with a planned cost for $118.8 million; and a museum of natural history totaling $100 million; a law school building worth $85 million in Fort Worth; an Aggie Band residence hall with a cost of $75 million; and phase II of The Gardens at A&M for $40 million.

Projected start dates for these projects are 2023 for the addition to the clinical veterinary teaching and research complex and interior; 2024 for the visualization, fine and performing arts building, Law School building and phase II of The Gardens at A&M; and 2025 for the museum of natural history and the Aggie Band residence hall.

Athletics renovations were a key part of A&M’s project additions in 2022.

In February, an additional $30 million was added to the Bright Area Development Project budget after the regents approved $205 million in November 2021 to build a new indoor football practice facility, a new indoor track facility, and suites in the south end zone of Kyle Field. In November, A&M’s regents also approved $83.2 million to fund the construction of the Student-Athlete Academic & Wellness Center and renovate the Bright-Slocum Center.

In May, the regents unveiled a timeline for the Bright Area Development Project.

Construction of the new football practice facility and new indoor track stadium began June 1. The old Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium was taken down throughout the summer and fall and the McFerrin Athletic Center also will be taken down for the new indoor football practice facility. Substantial completion of the new indoor football practice facility is set for July 2023.

Construction of 23 new suites in the south end zone of Kyle Field was announced in August with an estimated cost of $25 million. Construction began after A&M’s final home game Nov. 26 against LSU and is expected to be finished before the 2023 season.

New outdoor football practice fields and renovations to the existing Bright Football Complex building are set to begin construction in January and are expected to be substantially completed in July. A new academic building for athletics is set to begin construction in March with substantial completion set for July 2024.

Other sports had facility renovations added to the A&M System capital plan in November.

Regents approved adding $94 million in renovations and projects for baseball, soccer and track and field. Renovations to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park with a planned amount of $60 million, renovations to the West Campus Player Development Center and Ellis Field with a planned amount of $25 million, and $9 million for an outdoor competition throws and warmup track project were added to the capital plan. No official start and completion dates have been set for these projects.