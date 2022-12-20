The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 10: A&M enrollment approaches 75,000

Editor's note: The continued growth at A&M is The Eagle's No. 10 news story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

Texas A&M University's enrollment continued to grow in 2022, making it one of the largest colleges in the country.

In September, A&M officials reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. That number represents the total number of students enrolled at A&M’s main College Station campus and its branch campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar. Overall, A&M saw an additional 1,546 students to its enrollment, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester.

A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. The second-largest university in Texas, the University of Texas at Austin, reported a record enrollment of 52,384 this September.

Enrollment figures are for the official 20th class day numbers that are reported to the Texas Legislature and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

A&M reported 67,165 students at its main campus in College Station, an increase of 1,108 from fall 2021. The 2021-22 figure ranked No. 1 nationally according to Wikipedia. The fall 2022 numbers include 54,502 undergraduate students.

“We are proud that students from across Texas, the United States and around the world want to pursue their college education at Texas A&M,” said Alan Sams, A&M’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, in a news release. “It is evidence of our reputation for academic excellence. It also speaks to the passion and expertise of our faculty and staff who invest in the learning that our students enjoy, both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Enrollment at A&M has increased every year since 2004 when 44,435 students attended. Ten years ago, A&M’s enrollment was 50,227.

In 2013, A&M’s enrollment figures began to include the School of Law. In fall 2014, numbers began to add out-of-state distance students, and students at the Galveston campus, Health Science Center Campus, School of Law, Bush School Certificates and Qatar. A&M surpassed 70,000 students in 2020.

A&M isn’t the only local entity of higher education that saw an increased enrollment this fall.

The Blinn College District’s Board of Trustees announced in September that Blinn’s unofficial fall 2022 enrollment was 17,255 students, a 2.52% increase from fall 2021. That figure included 6,614 students at Blinn’s Bryan campus, a 7.68% increase; and 3,047 RELLIS students, a 10.76% increase.