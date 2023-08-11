Allocation of state funds to the Texas A&M University System earlier this summer has helped position the Lone Star State to potentially land one of the federal semiconductor clusters the Department of Commerce is seeking to create through programs from the CHIPS and Science Act.

Next week, the A&M Board of Regents will vote to approve the System’s Fiscal Year 2024 to 2028 Capital Plan, which includes a $100 million project in planning for quantum & artificial intelligence chip fabrication at the RELLIS campus in Bryan. In May, A&M Regents greenlit the establishment of the A&M Semiconductor Institute.

“The state’s investment in higher education and in chips overall is going to help invigorate new semiconductor industries and the Department of Commerce investment in the state,” said David Staack, interim director of A&M’s Semiconductor Institute.

Semiconductor chips were developed by American scientists and are used to power items such as cars, cellphones and computers. The strong push for domestic semiconductor production is rooted in concerns to China’s threat toward Taiwan, according to U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, who represents Bryan-College Station and Brazos County in District 10. In 1990, 37% of the world’s semiconductors were made in America, but McCaul said that number dwindled to just 12% in 2020. If China were to eventually take over Taiwan — as the mainland has threatened to do — McCaul said it could put America in a vulnerable position in terms of chip manufacturing.

Last August, the CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law after it combined two bipartisan bills, one of which was sponsored by McCaul. The act appropriated $52.7 billion in funding toward the domestic semiconductor industry across the Department of Commerce, the Department of Defense, the Department of State and the National Science Foundation. Since then, over 50 semiconductor projects have been announced nationwide worth more than $210 billion, including six projects in Texas worth more than $61 billion that are expected to create over 8,000 jobs.

The United States is expected have at least two new large-scale clusters of leading-edge logic fabrication facilities by the end of the decade, according to the Department of Commerce. Decisions on where the semiconductor clusters will be placed could come sometime this fall or winter, according to McCaul. Frontrunners for the clusters are Arizona, New York and Texas. McCaul said he’s talked with Democrats on the Senate side, including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), about a New York-Texas alliance.

“While China was making more of these massive investments, we were behind and we need to catch up with the great power competition,” McCaul said.

A&M and the University of Texas have been designated by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office to coordinate the state’s response to DOC solicitations in different areas, Staack explained. A&M has been designated to coordinate the response to projects for the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and Manufacturing USA Institutes, while Texas has been designated to coordinate the response to projects for the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP).

Should Texas land one of the coveted clusters, Staack said A&M officials would take a leadership role in making it serve the entire state.

“We think A&M probably provides the best impetus for them to come here because in what they need are a lot of engineers,” A&M Chancellor John Sharp said. “We graduate more engineers than any school in the United States of America, so we think that’s going to be a good part of it and having this Semiconductor Institute is going to be a big attraction for them to come to Texas as well.”

In June, Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act, which set aside $200 million to the A&M System through the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund for quantum and artificial intelligence chip fabrication. With those funds, Staack said A&M expected to put facilities at RELLIS they would propose to be part of a potential cluster, a proposal that would also include existing facilities and potential new ones in other parts of the state.

“We think that would be a strong proposal and to have other institutes around the state also include their capabilities as part of the workforce development kind of feeders into the research and development and statewide workforce development efforts,” Staack said.

McCaul said one benefit for the A&M-Texas alliance is that A&M has available land between the RELLIS campus and other possible locations. A&M owns a 9-acre parcel inside the Texas 79 loop in Taylor just over 3 miles northeast of Samsung’s $17 billion-dollar semiconductor plant that’s expected to open in 2024. Staack said that land was a donated property they are looking into possibly using for a potential cluster facility site.

“Some advantages of that are the proximity of the new Samsung facilities and other supply-chain facilities that are going into that area, but proximity here in College Station to our workforce is also a very useful component,” Staack said.

Texas, and specifically the Austin area, has been a domestic semiconductor hub for years. The Lone Star State is currently the nation’s No. 1 exporter of semiconductors, first in research and development funding from the National Science Foundation and No. 2 in industry employment, according to Staack.

“Bringing innovative semiconductor manufacturing domestically is an important challenge,” Staack said. “We invented the semiconductor. We are still a leader in the design of semiconductors. We are still a leader in the manufacturing of the tools that are used to manufacture semiconductors, so bringing it all together helps to have the facility.”

A&M has a long history of partaking in semiconductor R&D and has almost 30 courses combined at all levels of higher education related to the topic, explained Staack, who noted the institute brings all those pieces together.

Coupling state money with federal funding could provide more value down the road, Staack said. Now the wait continues if Texas will receive one of the federal clusters and if A&M officials will have involvement in its implementation and operations.

“Our hope through the Texas CHIPS Act and federal CHIPS Act is to get stronger partnerships in the industry and to be able to increase the semiconductor manufacturing capabilities across the state,” Staack said. “Bryan-College Station is a great home for a future company in this space, so we would invite them. The state and the federal funding will improve our ability to attract those kinds of partners.”