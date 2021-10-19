Texas colleges and universities get more than $3 billion for campus construction projects

Texas lawmakers reached a deal Tuesday night to allocate roughly $3.3 billion for capital projects to higher education institutions across the state.

The price tag for the bill went up from the Senate’s original proposal of about $3 billion, after the House added more than $200 million in construction projects in its version of Senate Bill 52.

The two chambers hammered out a deal to increase the funds allocated to schools so that every region in the state would get a cut of the money.

The bill also would rename tuition revenue bonds as capital construction assistance projects. Such funds will now be overseen by the Texas Comptroller’s contract advisory team and will need to be reported to the Legislative Budget Board’s contract database. Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, the bill’s author, said those additional requirements will add increased oversight for the money the Legislature provides for such construction projects.

“This legislation will forever change and reform the way we consider these capital projects in the future,” Creighton said.