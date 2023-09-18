Texas A&M University has made its way into the nation’s top 20 public universities and top 50 overall, according to U.S. News and World Report’s latest annual rankings.

A&M tied for the No. 20 public school in the nation, up six spots from last year, and also tied for No. 47 overall, a jump of 20 spots. Three of A&M’s programs, all in the College of Engineering, are in the top 10 nationally and 12 are in the top 20.

Princeton is the nation’s top-ranked school by U.S. News. The University of California-Berkeley and UCLA tied for the nation’s best public school. A&M was third in the state behind Rice University (17th overall) and the University of Texas at Austin, which was ranked ninth among the nation’s public schools and 32nd overall. A&M tied with the University of Georgia in the public school rankings and also tied with Georgia, Lehigh University, the University of Rochester, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest University in the overall rankings.

“This recognition is a testament to their hard work and world-class scholarship and research,” A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement.

A&M’s petroleum engineering program was named No. 1 in the nation. A&M’s biological and agricultural engineering program ranks third in the nation and first in Texas. The university’s civil engineering department is seventh nationally and sixth among public universities. The College of Engineering itself was No. 13 in the nation and ranked seventh among public universities.

Other programs in the top 20 rankings include: aerospace engineering (No. 10); industrial engineering (No. 11); mechanical engineering (No. 11); the management program in the Mays Business School (No. 11); accounting (No. 13); electrical engineering (No. 15); and materials science (No. 20). A&M’s cybersecurity program rose six spots to No. 16 in the nation and its educational abroad program is up three spots to No. 16 nationally.

U.S. News changed its rankings methodology for this edition and put more emphasis into outcomes for graduating students.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal named A&M the No. 1 university in the state, No. 6 among public universities nationally and No. 38 overall.

“We’re proud that in the span of a week, not one but two major publications are recognizing Texas A&M as one of the nation’s best universities,” A&M interim president Ret. Gen. Mark A. Welsh III said in a statement. “It’s especially interesting to note substantial gains happened for us when student outcomes were weighed more heavily. That’s what matters most to us here at Texas A&M and these results are a clear indication we’re headed in the right direction.”