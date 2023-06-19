On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott approved a record $1.19 billion in new spending for the Texas A&M University System on Monday.

This is the first time the A&M System has received over a billion dollars in new state funds, which are contained in several bills and includes funding across several system schools and agencies.

A&M Chancellor John Sharp called this spring’s Texas legislative session “the Higher Education Session” in a letter he wrote to the state Legislature.

“I think because A&M is growing so fast and has become, quite frankly, the school of choice in Texas, we had 40,000 students apply for 10,000 slots,” Sharp told The Eagle on Monday. “I think the Legislature likes what’s going on here and they responded accordingly.”

State legislators approved $180.9 million to the A&M System in exchange for freezing undergraduate tuition and academic fees for in-state residents over the next two years. These funds were tied to tenure reform and legislation in regard to higher education’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, which were bills signed by Abbott last week.

Sharp said this started in a committee within A&M’s Board of Regents when the board instructed A&M officials to find ways to not have to raise tuition for the next two years.

“A&M was a key beneficiary of that because we have more veterans than anybody else, so we got more reimbursement for that, and because we’re growing so fast,” Sharp said.

New state spending for the A&M System also included: $159 million for the A&M System agencies for “Keeping Texas Prepared” and 5% pay increases for agency employees in each of the next two years and $43.1 million in formula and research performance funding for the A&M Health Science Center.

“Now, anytime there’s a tornado, anytime there’s a hurricane, an out-of-control wildfire, A&M is now in charge of that,” Sharp said. “After [Hurricane] Harvey when Gov. Abbott named me as the hurricane czar, or whatever you want to call it, the agencies here, like the Forest Service, like TEEX, Ag Extension … these agencies are now basically on the front lines of every one of those disasters that happen. … We’ve added a ton of work to what an ag extension agent has to do, to what a forest service person has to do, responding to flood waters, hurricanes, whatever disaster happens.”

An additional $775 million was awarded to A&M System schools and agencies. Those funds included $200 million to the A&M System for quantum and artificial intelligence chip fabrication and $30 million to the A&M Engineering Experiment Station for a new Hypersonic Wind Tunnel.

“I think our government relations folks continue to do a great job both in Austin and Washington,” Sharp said.