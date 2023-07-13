Chip Stewart termed Texas A&M’s hire of Kathleen McElroy last month to rebuild and relaunch journalism as the program’s new director a “coup.”

Stewart was a candidate for the director position, but withdrew his name for personal reasons. He has since accepted an assistant provost role at TCU, where he is also a professor of journalism.

McElroy, A&M Class of 1981 who became an esteemed journalist and later educator at the University of Texas at Austin, was touted as a former student who returned to her alma mater. Less than a month later, she left her role before she was supposed to begin in August.

Behind the scenes, McElroy said she thinks A&M leadership was forced to listen to outside influences with “great concerns” on diversity, equity and inclusion. McElroy said A&M officials she worked with made it clear they knew she wasn’t a “DEI advocate or proponent” and that those views weren’t her main academic mission. McElroy’s research has included the relationship between news media and race and her doctoral thesis was on the obituaries of civil rights leaders.

The initial offer was changed so much over the last month, McElroy said she eventually didn’t consider it legitimate anymore. McElroy announced Tuesday that she will return to her former employer, Texas. She was most recently a professor in Texas’ School of Journalism and Media and served as director of the School of Journalism from 2018 to 2022.

“That was a huge win,” Stewart said of A&M hiring McElroy. “Immediate credibility boost for the program. They were on their way to doing great things, so it was kind of a gut punch to see that.”

A statement from A&M officials said they are limited on what can be discussed given the threat of litigation. However, they did say “a number of things have been reported that are either inaccurate or misleading.” No further context was given, though. An A&M official said the university plans to move forward with establishing the journalism program.

“We regret any misunderstanding and wish Dr. McElroy well in her future endeavors,” A&M officials said in a statement. “We are continuing to work on building a great journalism program.”

The journalism major was discontinued after 55 years in 2004 and has since been offered in indirect paths as a minor and later as a degree in university studies, but the major was approved to be reinstated by A&M’s Board of Regents in February.

The program still needs approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and it’s on the board’s agenda for its July 27 meeting in Austin at the Capitol Complex. Now without a director, there are concerns the program won’t fulfill approval requirements, according to Angelique Gammon, who teaches journalism at A&M and has been a longtime friend of McElroy.

“We finally had all the necessary elements in place, and a standout career professional and academic to helm it. I was thrilled,” Gammon told The Eagle. “I, like most others, have no idea what the future of the program will look like without Dr. McElroy.”

A slow search

When A&M posted a search announcement for the journalism director last fall, Stewart said it called for a “unicorn.”

The role required someone with a Ph.D. who could come in tenured and as a full professor who also had significant experience professionally, in academics and administration.

“There’s hardly anybody who’s going to meet all of those qualifications and would be willing to work in College Station, Texas,” Stewart said. “I was one of the few.”

Before he applied, Stewart said he contacted McElroy and expressed his interest in the A&M job and said she sent a note to the search committee that vouched for him. Stewart said he believes the search committee was initially interested in McElroy, but she wasn’t ready to make a move at the time since she was recently removed from serving in a leadership role at Texas.

“That’s the only reason I applied in the first place is because my understanding was she wasn’t going to be available for them,” Stewart said.

After Stewart submitted his application in late October, he made it through a Zoom interview with a search committee and was invited for a two-day campus visit in late November. He was told then the university wanted to move fast and make a hire by the end of the year.

“Then we waited,” Stewart said.

Right before Christmas, Stewart said A&M officials told him the search was slowing down and further candidates would have to return to campus for another round of interviews with higher-up administrators. In January, Stewart withdrew his candidacy.

During his candidacy, Stewart said he got a sense from A&M faculty the job would require “managing up” to expectations from higher level administrators — who themselves had expectations from alumni, donors and politicians with eyes on A&M’s revamped journalism program — all while running a realistic, modern journalism department at a major research university.

Stewart’s concerns were if administrators didn’t like the leader brought in, they would stop supporting them and fund the resources needed to run the program and that they would be too willing to listen to “more animated” and “hostile” donors and political friends about the program, he said. Stewart added faculty members tried to put him at ease, saying he may have heard the drive to restart the journalism program was pushed by conservatives who wanted a program rooted in “Aggie values.”

“They said they had been pushing back against that,” Stewart said. “They said, we want a good journalism program, a respectable journalism program. Not a liberal one. Not a conservative one. But a good journalism program.”

In March, Stewart was contacted by A&M officials saying their top candidate had withdrawn and asked if he would still be interested. Stewart wasn’t in a position to reconsider and said he thought the search would be relaunched in the summer or fall while other professors were hired.

Later, McElroy entered the picture as a legitimate candidate and ultimately accepted the position.

The tale of three offers

Throughout the four weeks McElroy was A&M’s journalism director, she said she was given a new verbal offer and one official amended offer letter from the original one she signed at a public press conference outside the Academic Building.

McElroy shared two official offer letters from A&M with The Eagle. Both showed a start date of Aug. 1 and included the same salary.

The first offer was for an administrative, tenured role as Director of Journalism. She signed it on June 13, the day she was introduced in her position during a celebration atypical of a faculty hire.

In an email McElroy shared with The Eagle, A&M’s social media coordinator Jacob Svetz said the story on McElroy’s hire posted to Texas A&M Today “is one of the most positively received stories we have shared during my time at [Marketing and Communications].”

Then, according to McElroy, A&M officials began to alter her proposed deal.

University leaders came back to her with a verbal multiyear deal to become a professor of practice, McElroy clarified on Thursday. This would allow McElroy to move forward in her position without Regents’ approval. McElroy said she agreed. But the offer was never put into official writing.

Last weekend, A&M officials revised their offer and lowered it to a one-year deal, McElroy said. A&M officials said this also included a three-year administrative offer. McElroy said an A&M official called her Monday and said they thought she would negotiate the new deal, but that made no sense to her.

A&M officials confirmed with The Eagle that McElroy officially applied for the professor of practice role and noted there was a mutual agreement that a professor of practice position was more appropriate given her experience within the journalism industry.

McElroy said she was told her employment was discussed by the Board of Regents at a recent meeting. The Texas Tribune reported A&M Regents discussed McElroy’s hiring with President M. Katherine Banks in executive session last Thursday. The final offer came soon after.

“The last [discussion] I had suggested that I had no chance of surviving at A&M,” McElroy said.

McElroy has since rescinded her resignation from Texas and will reprise her role as a tenured professor at the university. A&M officials told The Eagle they learned of McElroy’s intent to return to Texas through media inquiries and then unsuccessfully tried to reach out to her.

Ian Curtis graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in May and will begin at A&M this fall majoring in journalism through its current offering as a university studies degree. He was at his New Student Conference when news broke of McElroy’s hiring. It validated his decision to choose A&M over the likes of Missouri and a path to attend Texas.

“At first, I thought it was too good to be true,” Curtis said. “And I guess it was kind of in the end.”

‘Second-rate university’

For the first time ever, Roland Martin is ashamed to be an Aggie.

Martin, A&M Class of 1991 and longtime journalist and political analyst, called the actions by A&M leadership that caused McElroy to spurn her offer to return to her alma mater petty and childish.

“What Texas A&M is saying is that someone like me, who is in three halls of fame, somehow isn’t good enough for A&M,” Martin said. “This situation is why Texas A&M is considered by many to be a second-rate university. Actions like this is why we will never be considered one of the nation’s preeminent universities.”

Numerous other A&M former students took to social media to express their thoughts and opinions on McElroy’s situation, including a pair of fellow esteemed journalists.

Charean Williams, A&M Class of 1986, NFL reporter and A&M Distinguished Alumnus, wrote on Twitter: “A&M’s loss is Texas’ gain. It’s disheartening, frustrating and embarrassing, and worse that we do this to one of our own.”

Richard Oliver, A&M Class of 1981 and longtime Texas sportswriter, said: “That [McElroy] is being forced to retreat from new position at her beloved alma mater [A&M] because of anonymous concerns about her race, gender and background is shameful. I have always been proud to be an Aggie. Today, not so much.”

A&M’s Former Journalism Students Association released a a statement on McElroy’s departure Wednesday afternoon and said news she is no longer coming to A&M is a major loss.

“Media reports about the reasons for her departure are concerning,” the statement read. “We ask the University to be transparent in what transpired with McElroy’s contract and address its plans for the future of the program.”

Since Martin graduated from A&M, he noted he’s helped the university recruit students, presidents and even football coaches. Martin made it clear though that unless an apology is given from A&M leadership to McElroy, he won’t represent A&M on-air again. Martin added Black athletes should not consider playing sports at A&M as a result of this decision.

After news broke Tuesday about McElroy’s departure, Martin said he called A&M Chancellor John Sharp, the President’s office, the Association of Former Students and A&M Board of Regents chair Bill Mahomes. Martin said Wednesday afternoon he hadn’t heard back from Sharp, Mahomes or the President’s office yet.

“You will not see me wearing a Texas A&M lapel pin, you will not see me wearing these colors,” Martin said. “That’s how angry I am with this decision.”

Questions about future remain

After McElroy’s public exit, Stewart said he doesn’t think there’s a quick path to filling the position.

“I do know that filling that job just got a million times harder because nobody in the higher education field would want that job,” Stewart said. “For me, for instance, even if I could make a move, I think it would be an insult to Kathleen, my friend, to take that job after she had been basically knifed out of it.”

There’s no regrets to attend A&M from Curtis, but he raised questions about at what point it’s worth it for people to come be the future of A&M’s journalism program.

“That applies to both students and faculty because now after what happened to McElroy,” Curtis said, “I don’t think anyone worth their soul is going to want to take that position, and I can’t blame them.”

Whatever happens with the new proposed journalism degree, Gammon said there are still students enrolled in the university studies program and current faculty are preparing to teach them this fall.

Even after McElroy’s intentions to return to Texas were announced, Gammon said McElroy reached out to current staff members at A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, to assure help for a new launch party concept.

“Is it what I had hoped and dreamed of? No,” Gammon said. “Will I quit on the students who want to learn the skill set of a professional journalist? Also no. … Journalism is still happening at A&M.”